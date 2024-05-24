Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   24 May 2024

Tavush governor meets Kirants residents

Tavush governor meets Kirants residents

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. On May 17, Hayk Ghalumyan, governor of Tavush, visited the village of Kirants and met the residents of the village, reports "Azatutyun" radio station.

The closed-door meeting was brief, and the governor left without providing any details to the journalists.

Since May 16, residents of Kirants have been blocking the Kirants-Voskepar road to protest the agreements reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding border demarcation.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am