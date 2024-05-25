Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   25 May 2024

North Korea fires ballistic missile - Yonhap

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. North Korea has fired ballistic missiles towards the Sea of ​​Japan. Reports from Yonhap agency, the ballistic missiles fired were of short range.

According to Yonhap agency, last time, on April 22, North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile.








