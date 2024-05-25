Xi Jinping declared the need to create a new global security structure

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The President of China, Xi Jinping, believes that in order to settle the Ukrainian crisis, it is necessary to create a new effective structure for ensuring global security, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, citing the words of the President of China at the meeting with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.



“The fundamental solution to the crisis in Ukraine is to promote the creation of a balanced, effective and sustainable new security structure,” said Chinese President.



The message says that Xi Jinping, introducing Putin to China's position on Ukraine, emphasized that the solution to any serious problem should be aimed at eliminating not only the symptoms, but also the root cause.