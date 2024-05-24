Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg unanimously adopts motion expressing support for Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. On May 16, the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg unanimously adopted a motion expressing support for Armenia, as well as establishment of peace and stability in the region, the Embassy of Armenia to Belgium said.

The motion condemns the forced exodus of more than 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan's unjustified military operation; referencing ICJ order of November 17, 2023 underscores the importance of adhering to international law, as well as calls for the immediate release of Armenian PoWs by Azerbaijan․

Emphasizing the recognition of the territorial integrity of the countries of the region on the basis of Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991, it encourages the demarcation works between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as establishment of the diplomatic relations in the region.

The motion also commends Armenia’s democratic progress and its ratification of the Rome Statute․

Furthermore, it emphasizes the importance of deepening EU-Armenia relations through a new partnership program and advocates for the EU's increased role in mediating the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. Additionally, it encourages the strengthening of economic, scientific and educational ties between Luxembourg, the EU and Armenia.