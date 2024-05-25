Russia expels U.K. defense attache in tit-for-tat move
YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Russia has expelled Britain’s defense attache in a tit-for-tat response to the expulsion of one of its own diplomats from London last week, the country’s foreign ministry has said.
"The defense attache at the British Embassy in Moscow, A. T. Coghill, has been declared persona non grata. He must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within a week," it said.
