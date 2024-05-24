EEU membership is beneficial for Armenia- Pankin

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Alexander Pankin said that participation in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) is beneficial for Armenia.

TASS quotes the words of Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Pankin, expressed by him at the international economic forum “Russia - the Islamic World: KazanForum”.

“I cannot decide for the leadership of Armenia what they want to do in the future, what interests they are guided by, but the fact that this is a mutually beneficial process and project is statistically confirmed by various indicators - the growth of the Armenian economy, its involvement in the flows of commodity production cooperation,” said the deputy minister, answering the question of how likely it is that Yerevan will leave the EEU.