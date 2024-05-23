Government approves housing provision program for Nagorno-Karabakh displaced people

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The government approved the housing provision program for forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno Karabakh, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan presented the relevant project.

Presenting the project, the minister noted that the project has three components.

"The first option involves getting a certificate to buy an apartment or a house. The second option is getting a certificate to build a house. The third option is receiving support to pay off an existing mortgage loan," Mkrtchyan said.

The amount of certificates varies depending on the number of family members and the location. “For instance, families can receive up to 5 million AMD for projects in 242 urban and rural areas, up to 4 million AMD in 148 other areas, and 3 million AMD in remaining areas, excluding specific zones in Yerevan. Additionally, those with existing mortgage loans can receive 2 million AMD, except for properties in certain zones of Yerevan”, noted Mkrtchyan.

The minister also presented the main conditions of the program and who can become beneficiaries of the program.

"After September 27, 2020, a family forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh is considered a beneficiary if all family members, including minors, have or have received the citizenship of the Republic of Armenia.

The area of ​​the house to be purchased should not be less than 12 square meters per family member, the price of the house to be purchased cannot exceed 55 million AMD," Mkrtchyan said.