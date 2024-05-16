Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   16 May 2024

Legal basis for border delimitation with Azerbaijan relies on the last maps of the USSR- Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. In the process of delimiting the border with Azerbaijan, it was fundamental for Armenia not to create new borders, but to reproduce the borders previously confirmed by the Alma-Ata Declaration, Pashinyan announced at the government meeting on May 16.

 “That is, we say that during delimitation we should not create borders, but should reproduce the borders that existed at the time of the collapse of the Soviet Union and de jure have legal significance. To do this, we initially referred to the Alma-Ata Declaration, and on April 19 it was fixed and recorded as the basic principle of the entire delimitation process. Now we have access to the maps, and these are the last maps of the Soviet Union, de jure having legal significance,” Pashinyan emphasized.








