Blinken arrives in Kyiv to reassure Ukraine of US support

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday in the first visit by a senior US official since Congress passed the long-delayed military aid package for Ukraine last month.

According to a statement from the US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, Secretary Blinken will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba "to discuss battlefield updates, the impact of new U.S. security and economic assistance, long-term security and other commitments".

“He will emphasize America’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and democracy in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression,” the statement adds.

Blinken’s trip comes weeks after US President Joe Biden signed a $95 billion foreign aid package that includes nearly $61 billion for Ukraine․

The visit also comes as Russia continues its new push into northeastern Ukraine after making several major advances in Kharkiv over the past week.