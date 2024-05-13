Yerevan Mayor receives World Bank representatives
YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. During the meeting between Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan and World Bank representatives Arman Vatyan and Khuram Farooq, the discussion focused on the progress of projects implemented with the World Bank. Initiated projects pertained to public administration reforms, including the digitization of services provided to citizens, the Municipality said.
According to the source, the representatives of the World Bank expressed their readiness to advance cooperation programs to the practical stage in line with the priorities set by the community.