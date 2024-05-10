Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan start negotiations in Almaty
14:17, 10 May 2024
YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov have arrived for negotiations in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
According to the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, they were welcomed by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu.
Print | Հայերեն | Türkçe | باللغة العربية | Español | ქარ | AMP Version