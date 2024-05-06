Armenia and Hungary sign an agreement and a cooperation program

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó signed several documents following their meeting in Budapest.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, the two ministers have signed an agreement between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of Hungary on economic cooperation, as well as a cooperation program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary for the years 2024-2025.