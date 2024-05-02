Large police presence at UCLA as protests continue at universities across the U.S.

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested in the last 24 hours as protests decrying Israel's bombardment of Gaza continue at university campuses across the U.S., CNN reports.

The majority of demonstrations have called for the divestment from companies that support Israel and the war in Gaza.

According to Reuters, law enforcement officers massed by the hundreds on the campus of the University of California at Los Angeles after darkness fell on Wednesday in preparation to clear out a pro-Palestinian protest camp attacked the night before by pro-Israel supporters. UCLA had canceled classes for the day following a violent clash late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning between the encampment's occupants and a group of masked counter-demonstrators who mounted an assault on the tent city with sticks and poles.

Police have warned those in the UCLA encampment they may be "in violation of the law and subject to administrative actions." The Los Angeles Police Department has also issued a city-wide “tactical alert” related to a pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA, a law enforcement source told CNN.

At the University of Arizona, law enforcement used pepper balls and rubber bullets against protesters Wednesday, the university said in a statement.

In New York, after about 300 protesters were arrested overnight Tuesday at Columbia University and City College. City College of New York said in a statement that it is surveying damage from several buildings and grounds after demonstrators smashed glass doors, graffitied walls and ransacked public property Tuesday night.

Ninety people were arrested at Wednesday’s pro-Palestinian protest at Dartmouth College on suspicion of committing offenses including criminal trespass and resisting arrest, CNN reports citing the police.

Demonstrations were held and dozens were arrested in Fordham University, University at Buffalo, University of New Hampshire, University of Texas at Austin, University of Texas at Dallas and elsewhere.