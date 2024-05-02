Ukraine withdraws from another agreement and two CIS protocols

YEREVAN, 30 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine has withdrawn from the agreement with the CIS member states on cooperation in the field of public health, th representative of the Government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnichuk said, Ukrinform reports.

"Due to a radical change in the situation, Ukraine has withdrawn from the agreement signed in Minsk on June 26, 1992 on cooperation in the field of health," he said.

Ukraine has also withdrawn from two protocols on amendments and additions to the agreement.