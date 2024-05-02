Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   2 May 2024

Five in hospital after London sword attack

Five in hospital after London sword attack

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Several people, including two police officers, have been attacked by a man with a sword in east London, BBC reports.

Five people have been taken to hospital, the ambulance service says.

Police say they were called to reports of a vehicle driven into a house at Hainault shortly before 07:00 BST. The suspect went on to attack "other members of the public and two officers."

A 36-year-old man is in custody and police say the incident is not terror-related.

According to the report, Transport for London (TfL) said earlier that Hainault Tube station had been closed, some roads were cordoned off and buses were being diverted.








youtube

AIM banner Website Ad Banner.jpg (235 KB)

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am