No way back for Azerbaijan into Parliamentary Assembly, says German MP

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The head of the German delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Frank Schwabe, criticized the leadership of Azerbaijan for imprisoning the winner of the Václav Havel Human Rights Prize of the Council of Europe Mammadli Anar.

“A criminal gang around the illegitimate President Aliyev in Azerbaijan has dared to imprison the winner of the Václav Havel Human Rights Prize of the Council of Europe Mammadli Anar. There is no way back for Azerbaijan into the Parliamentary Assembly. Not now and not in January,” Schwabe posted on his X microblog.