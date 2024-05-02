25 real estate, 5 means of transport, deposits: what does Prosecutor's Office demand to confiscate from Robert Kocharyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor General of Armenia, Anna Vardapetyan, presented what the Prosecutor's Office demands to confiscate from the second President of the Republic of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, and 7 persons related to him in the lawsuits regarding confiscation of property of illegal origin, said during the report on the activities of the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Armenia in 2023 in the National Assembly Committee on State and Legal Affairs.

"On October 9, 2023, lawsuits regarding the confiscation of property of illegal origin were submitted to the Anti-Corruption Court, with which the General Prosecutor's Office requested the confiscation of the second President of the Republic of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and seven related persons including family members such as his wife, children, and their spouses. The requested confiscation is in favor of the Republic of Armenia and includes 25 units of real estate, primarily located in the Kentron administrative district of Yerevan, 5 means of transport, participation in 16 Armenian and foreign legal entities, deposits and securities more than $4 million, the right to request loans equivalent to about 10 billion AMD, more than 35 billion AMD, which encompasses the balance of funds of illegal origin, funds transferred to bona fide third parties, and other expended funds.", said the Prosecutor General.