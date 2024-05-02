No conditions for talks with Kiev at this time — Kremlin

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. No conditions exist for talks between Moscow and Kiev at this time, therefore, the special military operation continues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, reports Tass.

"So far, at this moment, there are no premises for talks because everybody knows full well Ukraine’s stance on rejecting any kind of negotiations. So the special military operation continues," the Kremlin official said.

Peskov stated that the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin "is well-known." The last time he mentioned it during a conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko," he noted. He also reiterated that the "Russian stance is consistent," thus replying to a question as to whether the draft of the Istanbul agreement may serve as the foundation for talks with Kiev, Tass reports.