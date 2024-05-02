Austin confirmed that deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will begin this year

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. The first F-16 aircraft will begin arriving in Ukraine this year, along with trained pilots and maintenance personnel, according to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin before the Ramstein meeting, RBC-Ukraine reports.

According to Austin, over the past two years, members of the Defense Contact Group have provided Ukraine with more than 70 medium- and long-range air defense systems, thousands of missiles, over 3,000 armored vehicles, including more than 800 main battle tanks, tens of thousands of anti-tank missiles to Ukraine.

The first F-16 fighters will start arriving in Ukraine this year, along with pilots and maintenance personnel trained by members of this Contact Group, Austin says.

The 21st meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format is taking place today. The Ministry of Defense notes that the allies will discuss the supply of ATACMS missiles, shells, and other weapons.