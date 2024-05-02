Phase two of world's largest elections is under way in India

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. The second phase of seven in the world’s largest elections is under way in India, where people are electing members to India's lower house of parliament, the Lok Sabha.

According to Reuters, around 106 million people are expected to vote on Friday. The results of the elections are due on June 4.

The first phase, which took place on April 19, saw more than 100 million people vote across 21 states and territories.

272 seats are needed for an absolute majority in the 543-seat Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a rare third term. According to the report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress both promise to create jobs in their manifestos published this month. They differ on how to achieve the goal and on government spending.