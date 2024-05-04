ARMENPRESS editor of the Russian edition Hayk Janpoladyan passes away

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to Hayk Janpoladyan (1954 - 2024), a revered figure in Armenian journalism and a stalwart advocate for his nation's independence. Hayk passed away on April 25, leaving behind a legacy of integrity, courage, and dedication.

Born in 1954, Hayk's life was a tapestry woven with threads of service, adventure, and unwavering commitment. After completing his education at the National Polytechnic University of Armenia, he embarked on a diverse career journey.

During his professional tenure, Hayk applied his skills and expertise in various industries. Notably, he worked as an engineer at the Neuron factory, where he demonstrated his ingenuity and passion for technology. Additionally, he served in a leadership capacity in the purchasing department of the Moskvich auto manufacturer, where his strategic acumen and dedication made a significant impact.

Hayk's professional pursuits were matched only by his love for his homeland and his unwavering dedication to its prosperity. He played an instrumental role in Armenia's journey to independence, standing as a beacon of hope and resilience during tumultuous times.

During the war for Artsakh, Hayk bravely volunteered to defend his homeland, serving with honor and valor in the Martakert region from 1992 to 1993. His selflessness and unwavering commitment to his country earned him the respect and admiration of all who knew him.

Following the war, Hayk continued to serve Armenia through various avenues of public service, including contributions to the state privatization program and as an elected member of the Yerevan city council. His unwavering commitment to the betterment of Armenia extended far beyond his endeavors in public service, encompassing a breadth of initiatives and actions aimed at fostering the nation's growth and prosperity.

In a remarkable transition, Hayk redirected his career towards journalism, where he brought his wealth of experience and unwavering commitment to truth-telling. His dedication to Armenia's prosperity extended beyond his public service career as he founded and served as the Editor-in-Chief of the "Armenia in a Week" news digest, establishing himself as a respected voice in Armenian media. Since then, he has served in different leadership roles in various media outlets, both Armenian and foreign. Since July 2012, he had been serving as the Editor of the Russian Edition at the ARMENPRESS News Agency, leaving an indelible mark on Armenian media through his astute editorial direction and steadfast commitment to upholding journalistic integrity.

Hayk's passing leaves a void in the hearts of his beloved wife Anna, daughter Yekaterina, son Levon, grandson Daniel, and granddaughters Maria and Eva. His family meant the world to him, and his memory will live on through the love and strength they shared.

Hayk Janpoladyan will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and the nation he served so passionately. Yet, his legacy of courage, compassion, and unwavering commitment to Armenia's prosperity will continue to inspire generations to come.

May his soul find eternal peace, and may his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.