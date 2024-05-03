Alen Simonyan, Head of France-Armenia Friendship Group discuss Armenia-EU visa liberalisation process

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. On April 25, the President of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan received the delegation led by the Head of the France-Armenia Friendship Group of the Senate of the Republic of France Gilbert-Luc Devinaz, the press service of the National Assembly said in a statement.

Welcoming the guests, the National Assembly President noted with satisfaction that Armenia greatly highlights the unconditional support of friendly France to Armenia on the international different platforms.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Senate of France for adopting on January 17 the multi-party Resolution by absolute majority On Condemning the Military Attack of Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh, on Preventing the Violation of Territorial Integrity of the Republic of Armenia and the Further Attempts of Aggression, Calling on to Impose Sanctions against Azerbaijan and Requiring the Guarantee of the right of the return of the Armenian population to Nagorno Karabakh,” the Head of Parliament noted.

According to the source, Gilbert-Luc Devinaz noted that France is ready to expand the framework of the interaction supporting the Republic of Armenia at the parliamentary level, underlining the cooperation in the spheres of education, culture, security and in other spheres.

The parties discussed the Armenia-EU visa liberalisation process and the large scope of issues on the rapprochement of the Armenia-EU relations.

Regarding the security situation in the South Caucasus, Alen Simonyan highly assessed the works done by the French parliamentarians accompanied by the EU Observation Mission in Armenia, thanked them for providing humanitarian assistance to the persons who moved from Nagorno Karabakh to the Republic of Armenia as a consequence of ethnic cleansing.

It is noted that, the interlocutors exchanged ideas on the development of defensive capacities, security and economic diversification opportunities.

The Head of the Armenia-France Friendship Group Vladimir Vardanyan attended the meeting.