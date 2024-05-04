We mourn those killed during the Armenian Genocide – Samantha Power

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. On the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide USAID Administrator Samantha Power reaffirmed her commitment to never forgetting the events that took place 109 years ago.

“Today, we mourn those killed during the Armenian Genocide and commit to telling their stories so they are never lost to history. I am inspired by the resiliency of the Armenian people and all they have built, but we can never forget. Honored to have paid my respects last year,” Power wrote on X, attaching to her post a photo of herself in Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex.