Canadian Foreign Minister honors Armenian Genocide anniversary with note in Armenian: We remember and demand

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. We must ensure the names and stories of Armenians killed in 1915 genocide are never forgotten, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“In 1915, over 1.5 million Armenians were killed. Today, we continue to honor the lives stolen during the genocide against Armenians and reflect on the trauma that many still endure. We must ensure their names and stories are never forgotten,” she said in a post on X.

“We remember and demand,” Joly wrote in Armenian.