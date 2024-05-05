Runaway cavalry horses caught in London as several people hurt

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. A group of horses and riders from the Household Cavalry were on an extended exercise ahead of a Major General's Inspection - which was due to take place on April 25 in Hyde Park, BBC reports.

The group included six soldiers and seven horses.

During the exercise, the horses were spooked by nearby building works. Four soldiers were thrown from their saddles, and five horses ran loose through London.

According to the report, some of the horses collided with traffic and at least two of them appear to have been injured. Paramedics attended incidents in three locations across London, and four people were taken to hospital.

All five horses were then recovered and returned to a military base. They're now being assessed by a vet, the report adds.