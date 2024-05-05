US Senate passes $95 billion foreign aid package after months of delay

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The Senate on Tuesday passed a long-delayed $95 billion package with wide bipartisan support after both sides of Capitol Hill have struggled for months to send aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, CNN reports.

The final vote was 79-18. The legislation next goes to US President Joe Biden to sign it into law, who said he would sign the package Wednesday, the report adds.

The package ties together four bills that the House voted on separately in a rare Saturday session, providing nearly $61 billion in aid for Ukraine, over $26 billion for Israel and more than $8 billion for the Indo-Pacific. The first three bills are very similar to the package that the Senate passed earlier this year.

The fourth bill increases sanctions on Russian assets and contains language that could lead to a ban on TikTok in the US. It gives Chinese parent company ByteDance roughly nine months to sell TikTok, or the app will be banned from American app stores, CNN adds.