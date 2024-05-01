BTA. Bulgarian-Armenian Cultural Centre Opens in Varna

YEREVAN, 23 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. A Bulgarian-Armenian cultural and information centre was opened in Varna on Tuesday, said its founders. The centre was blessed by Father Dirair Hadavyan, who is the representative of Archbishop Tatev Agopyan of the Armenian Apostolic Orthodox Holy Church in Bulgaria and Romania.

The centre will maintain an event calendar including the activities of all organizations and associations related to the Armenian community in Bulgaria. It will host trainings, lectures, presentations and meetings with personalities related to the Armenian culture, art, education and science, and will develop the relationship between the Bulgarian and Armenian people.

The opening of the new cultural centre was attended by the Ambassador of Armenia to Bulgaria Armen Edigarian, Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev and his deputies Ilia Koev, Hristo Rafailov and Ilia Popov, the Varna Municipality Secretary Silva Krikorian, MEP Emil Radev and Varna Municipal Council Chair Hristo Dimitrov.

(This information is being published according to an agreement between Armenpress and BTA.)