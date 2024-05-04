French MEP pledges to fight against genocide denial to prevent its repetition

BRUSSELS, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. French politician and Member of the European Parliament François-Xavier Bellamy considers the commemoration of the Armenian genocide all the more significant in Europe at this moment of grief and intense worries about the situation for the Armenian people of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

In an interview with Armenpress Brussels correspondent, the French Parliamentarian said that the European Union has been far too silent when an ethnic cleansing took place on its doorstep.

“I constantly worked to obtain actions and sanctions against Mr. Aliyev so that the denial of genocide never leads to its restart ; and I will never let down,’’ he said.

“Armenians want nothing more than to live in peace in the land that they have always marked with their culture, their work and their memory. Aliyev’s violence can do nothing to change that. Europe must help Armenia, and help Artsakh’s refugees; and our countries have to end immediately the Commission’s gas contract with Baku,’’ concluded François-Xavier Bellamy.

Lilit Gasparyan