US cautions 'potential threat of sanctions' over Pakistan-Iran agreements. Samaa TV

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The Spokesperson of the US Department of State recently addressed concerns regarding potential trade agreements between Pakistan and Iran, highlighting the importance of caution due to the risk of sanctions, Samaa TV reports.

In response to inquiries about Pakistan-Iran trade agreements, the spokesperson emphasized that the United States is one of Pakistan's largest export markets. However, he advised caution to those considering trade deals with Iran, citing the potential threat of sanctions, the report adds.

"We advise anyone considering business deals with Iran to be aware of the potential risk of sanctions," Miller is cited as saying.

According to the report, the spokesperson cautioned against doing business with Tehran, which did not specifically mention Pakistan but he also reminded Islamabad of its own trade and economic ties with Washington.

"We have also been a leading investor in Pakistan for the past 20 years. Pakistan’s economic success is in both of our interest, and we look forward to continuing our partnership," he added.

Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi is in Pakistan on an official visit. Tehran and Islamabad inked 8 cooperation agreements. The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to bolster bilateral relations across various sectors, aiming to elevate their trade volume to a staggering $10 billion. The consensus was reached during high-level delegation talks held in Islamabad.