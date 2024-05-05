10 killed as Malaysian navy helicopters collide in mid-air

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Two Malaysian navy helicopters collided in mid-air during a rehearsal for a naval parade on Tuesday, killing all 10 crew members aboard, Reuters reports citing a statement by the navy.

The incident occurred at the Lumut naval base in the western state of Perak at 9.32 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the navy said.

A video circulating on local media showed several helicopters flying in formation, when one of the choppers' rotor clipped another before both aircraft crashed into the ground. According to Reuters, local police confirmed the footage was genuine.

The navy said it would carry out an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the aircraft - a maritime operations helicopter and a Fennec military chopper - were rehearsing for a parade celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Royal Malaysian Navy, due to be held on April 27.

Efforts were underway to verify the identities of the crew members killed, all of whom were below the age of 40, Mohamed Khaled told reporters.