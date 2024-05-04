Commemoration ceremony held in Amsterdam near the memorial dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. A commemoration ceremony was held in Amsterdam near the memorial dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, the Embassy of Republic of Armenia in the Netherlands reports.

Ambassador of Armenia to the Netherlands H.E. Mr. Viktor Biyagov, Mayor of Amsterdam Femke Halsema, members of the Dutch Parliament Don Ceder, Caroline van der Plas and representatives of the Armenian community of Amsterdam delivered speeches at the ceremony.

In his speech, Ambassador Biyagov reiterated the imperative of recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide, noting with appreciation the importance of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Parliament of the Netherlands. The ambassador underscored that in the path of preventing and condemning the crimes against humanity, it is of utmost importance to consolidate the efforts of all those states that are pioneers of human rights and fundamental freedoms in order to exclude the recurrence of such atrocities.