Georgia welcomes agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to launch border delimitation process

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS.  Georgia welcomes the agreement reached by the Azerbaijan-Armenia Border Delimitation Commission on launching border delimitation process, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia said on X.

“Georgia is interested in securing lasting peace in the region and reaffirms a strong commitment to contribute to a peace and trust building process between the two neighbors,” the ministry said.








