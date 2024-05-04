UK Deputy Defence Attaché, EU observers visit Armenia’s Khachik community
19:16, 22 April 2024
YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The European Union observation mission in Armenia hosted the UK Deputy Defence Attaché, Ms. Jo Roe and paid a visit to the Khachik community, the mission said in a post on X.
"Happy to host the UK Deputy Defence Attaché, Ms. Jo Roe in the Mission HQ today.Head of Mission briefed the delegation on EUMA's mandate and activities.
The guests also joined a patrol in Khachik. Thank you for your visit!’’ reads the post.
Happy to host the UK Deputy Defence Attaché, Ms. Jo Roe in the Mission HQ today.Head of Mission briefed the delegation on EUMA's mandate and activities. The guests also joined a patrol in Khachik. Thank you for your visit! pic.twitter.com/7XXlYgG2e3— European Union Mission in Armenia (@EUmARMENIA) April 22, 2024
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | باللغة العربية | Español | AMP Version