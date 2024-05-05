India starts voting in world's largest election

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Voting is under way in elections to India's lower house of parliament, the Lok Sabha, Reuters reports․

Today is the first of seven phases of voting. Votes will be counted on June 4.

India has 968 million voters, more than the populations of the United States, the European Union and Russia combined, the report adds.

On Friday 166 million voters in 102 constituencies across 21 states and territories will vote. More than a million polling stations will be in operation. More than 2,400 political parties are expected to run candidates. 272 seats are needed for an absolute majority in the 543-seat Lok Sabha.

According to Reuters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicts his BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party - Indian People's Party) will win 370 seats and its National Democratic Alliance more than 400, aiming for a four-decade high.