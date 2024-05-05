Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   5 May 2024

Lufthansa extends Tehran and Beirut flight suspensions

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. German airline giant Lufthansa extends its suspension of flights to and from Tehran and Beirut to the end of April and says its planes will continue avoiding Iranian airspace.

“Lufthansa flights to Tehran and Beirut will remain cancelled up to and including Tuesday, 30. April 2024. In addition, Lufthansa will not use the Iranian airspace up to and including Tuesday, 30. April 2024,” the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Lufthansa Group is continuously monitoring and assessing the security situation in the Middle East and is in close contact with the authorities.








