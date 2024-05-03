Embassy of Republic of Armenia in UK establishes military attaché position
21:07, 17 April 2024
YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on April 17 the position of military attaché of the Republic of Armenia at the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was established, the respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.
