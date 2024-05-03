Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   3 May 2024

Embassy of Republic of Armenia in UK establishes military attaché position

Embassy of Republic of Armenia in UK establishes military attaché position

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS.  According to the decision of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on April 17 the position of military attaché of the Republic of Armenia at the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was established, the respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.








youtube

AIM banner Website Ad Banner.jpg (235 KB)

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am