Nineteen rescued and at least 3 dead after boat carrying migrants is lost near Greek island
19:33, 10 April 2024
YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. At least three girls were found dead Wednesday off the rocky northwestern coast of the Greek island of Chios after their migrant vessel capsized, coastguard officials said, with a search and rescue operation underway.
Their mother had confirmed the disappearance of the girls, aged five, seven and 10, the Greek coastguard told AFP.
Three navy vessels have rescued 19 migrants, including eight minors and the mother of the girls who drowned, on the boat that set off from Turkey overnight.
It was not clear how many people the boat was carrying, authorities said, though public broadcaster ERT reported that 27 people were on board.
