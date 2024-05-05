Tesla in talks with Reliance for India EV Plant, report says

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Tesla may be scouting for a local partner to set up its operations in India. Sources have told The Hindu Business Line that the US electric vehicles giant is in talks with Reliance Industries for a possible joint venture to build a manufacturing facility in the country.

“Talks are at initial stages and have been ongoing for over a month,” said the source aware of the development.

Tesla is said to have committed $2 billion to its upcoming plans in India. According to the report, the company has been looking at multiple locations for setting up the plant, and sources said that Maharashtra could emerge as the preferred location.

“Tesla plans to use the facility for domestic and export purposes, and hence, it may prefer a location suitable for port facilities,” said the source.