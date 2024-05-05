British Foreign Secretary Cameron meets Trump in Florida ahead of Blinken talks

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. British Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has met former US President Donald Trump in Florida, before heading onto Washington DC for talks, BBC reports.

The former PM is in the US for talks with senior government officials about the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

According to the report, it is not unusual for foreign secretaries to meet opposition candidates during visits abroad. Lord Cameron has previously criticised Trump, who will likely stand for the Republican Party in the US election.

During Lord Cameron's visit to the US, he is expected to speak to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about support for Ukraine and bringing stability to the Middle East, the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.

Republican lawmakers have been blocking a proposed $60bn military aid package for Ukraine for months.

Those in the House of Representatives have vowed to vote against the package without additional funding for US border security being agreed to first.