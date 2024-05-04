Idram and IDBank participate in the signing ceremony of the Declaration of Women's Empowerment Principles

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. On April 4, IDBank and Idram signed the Joint Declaration on the Women's Empowerment Principles, among other organizations that have joined the UNDP initiative.

Before the declaration signing ceremony, the “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” event was held, which was organized by UNDP in cooperation with the Armenia Securities Exchange.

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Armenia Konstantin Sokulskiy, Head of the Austrian Coordination Office Yerevan Klaus Kaper, UN Women representative Olga Azatyan, General Director of the Armenian Securities Exchange Hayk Yeganyan gave an opening speech at the event.

On behalf of IDBank, the declaration was signed by the chairman of the management board, Mher Abrahamyan. According to the latter, a significant percentage of the Bank's management staff is occupied by women. “Women are a part of the board and management as well, and this is very important for business from the perspective of making correct and balanced decisions. We create full equal conditions for our employees within the framework of their growth, development and other standards,” says Mher Abrahamyan.

On behalf of Idram company, the declaration was signed by the head of HR Astghik Zilfimyan. “50% of Idram's management staff are women. I think this is one of the best indicators for our state. We do everything to exclude gender-based or any other kind of discrimination in our company,” notes Astghik Zilfimyan.

Launched in 2010 as a joint effort of UN Women and the UN Global Compact, the CSR initiative aims to promote the empowerment of women and girls in the community, business and workplace by implementing key principles.

