BTA. Bulgaria Wins Five Gold Medals, Nine Overall at International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Sofia on Sunday

YEREVAN, 8 APRIL, ARMENPRESS/BTA. Bulgarian rhythmic gymnasts won four gold medals out of seven overall at the international tournament Sofia Cup 2024 on Sunday. The country won a total of 14 medals during the four days of the competition - 7 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze.

Elvira Krasnobaeva won the finals on hoop, ball and clubs, while Nikol Todorova won the final on ribbon. Boryana Kaleyn finished second on ball, clubs and ribbon.

(This information is being published according to an agreement between Armenpress and BTA.)