Zuckerberg moves ahead of Musk as richest person in the world

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now the third richest person in the world leaving behind Tesla CEO for the first time since 2020, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Zuckerberg became the third richest person with a reported net worth of $187 billion.

Meanwhile, Musk has fallen to fourth place with a fortune of $181 billion.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $207 billion and is in second place, according to Bloomberg. LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault is in the top spot with a net worth of $223 billion.