We are committed to closer strategic dialogue, says Mirzoyan following the meeting with Blinken
18:39, 17 February 2024
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia-US engagement remains strong, the countries are committed to closer strategic dialogue, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in a post on X.
“Glad to meet @SecBlinken on the margins of the discussion with Nikol Pashinyan at MSC2024. Armenia-US engagement remains strong & we are committed to further enhance our strategic dialogue,” Mirzoyan said.
