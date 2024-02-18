Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   18 February 2024

We are committed to closer strategic dialogue, says Mirzoyan following the meeting with Blinken

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia-US engagement remains strong, the countries are committed to closer strategic dialogue, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in a post on X.

“Glad to meet @SecBlinken on the margins of the discussion with Nikol Pashinyan at MSC2024. Armenia-US engagement remains strong & we are committed to further enhance our strategic dialogue,” Mirzoyan said.








