Nikol Pashinyan meets with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid.

Nikol Pashinyan and Helga Schmid exchanged thoughts on the developments taking place in the South Caucasus. The Prime Minister referred to the principles of the Armenian side in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the results of today’s negotiations with the President of Azerbaijan, the PM's office said.

The interlocutors emphasized the continuity of steps aimed at ensuring peace and stability.