Ararat Mirzoyan discusses security situation in South Caucasus with Foreign Ministers of Austria and Estonia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. On February 16, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan had opportunities to talk to Foreign Minister of Austria Alexander Schallenberg and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna, the foreign ministry said.

They exchanged views on topics of bilateral cooperation and on the prospects of further deepening of the Armenia-EU partnership. The security situation in the South Caucasus and the recent developments were touched upon.