Nikol Pashinyan, Olaf Scholz discuss normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a meeting within the framework of the Munich Security Conference.

The press secretary of Armenian Prime Minister Nazeli Baghdasaryan has informed that the interlocutors discussed issues related to the Armenia-Germany bilateral agenda, as well as the process of normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

Nikol Pashinyan highly appreciated Chancellor Scholz's efforts to support the dialogue and ensure peace and stability in the South Caucasus region. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the commitment of the Republic of Armenia to the peace process.

Olaf Scholz emphasized his readiness to continue efforts for peace and dialogue.