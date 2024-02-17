Armenian gymnasts Artur Avetisyan, Vahagn Davtyan enter World Cup finals

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Two Armenian gymnasts have so far made it to the World Cup finals in Cairo, Egypt.

Artur Avetisyan entered the finals with 14,533 points in the Rings exercise. Vahagn Davtyan made it to the finals with an equal amount of points.

Gagik Khachikyan and Harutyun Merdinyan did not qualify for the finals in the Pommel Horse.

Artur Davtyan’s qualifying performance in the Vault is scheduled for February 16.