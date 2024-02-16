1 dead, at least 21 others wounded in Kansas City shooting

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. A shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally left at least one person dead and at least 21 others wounded Wednesday, CNN reported citing local officials.

Three people are in custody for questioning.

Authorities are still working to determine a total number of victims, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said.

Kansas City-area radio station KKFI said DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan died after being shot at the rally.

An estimated 1 million people were in downtown Kansas City in the U.S. state of Missouri celebrating their team’s back-to-back Super Bowl championship, and the area where the shooting took place in Union Station was steps away from where the team held a victory rally for thousands of fans after the parade ended.

The Kansas City shooting is the 48th mass shooting this year in the United States, according to Gun Violence Archive, an organization seeking to catalogue every gun violence in the country.