PM’s Press Secretary responds to Baku's statements: Azerbaijan continues strategy of deepening enmity in the region

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The press secretary of Armenian Prime Minister Nazeli Baghdasaryan has responded to several statements from official Baku, specifically noting that Azerbaijan continues its strategy of deepening enmity in the region, which poses a continuous threat of destabilization, Baghdasaryan wrote this on her Facebook page.

In response to several announcements from official Baku, I am authorized to announce:

The legislation of the Republic of Armenia is an internal matter of the Republic of Armenia, and no external force has the right to interfere in the internal affairs of our country.

As for territorial claims, Armenia is committed to the agreements reached with Azerbaijan on international platforms to recognize each other's territorial integrity on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration, to conduct the demarcation and delimitation of the borders between the two countries based on the Alma-Ata Declaration, to open the regional communications on the basis of the sovereignty, jurisdiction, the principles of equality and reciprocity.

Azerbaijan regularly violates these agreements by persisting in aggressive rhetoric, using force and the threat of force, that contradict the written agreements reached at international platforms. Additionally, Azerbaijan continues to occupy 31 vital territories belonging to the Republic of Armenia. All this shows that Azerbaijan continues the strategy of deepening enmity in the region, which is a continuous threat of destabilization.

Armenia will continue its efforts to establish peace and again offers Azerbaijan the withdrawal of troops, based on the 1991 border line, which will be a cornerstone step for stability and mutual trust in the region. As for the peace treaty, there is an already agreed-upon point in the draft being negotiated between Armenia and Azerbaijan, according to which the parties cannot refer to their legislation to refuse to fulfill any provision of the peace treaty.

We repeat: Armenia and Azerbaijan have already reached an agreement on this point, and the statements from official Baku contradict this agreement as well.