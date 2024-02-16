Igor Khovaev to visit Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the special representative for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan Igor Khovaev is currently in Baku.

Meetings with Azerbaijani partners are planned in order discuss issues related to the peace treaty. A visit to Yerevan is also scheduled.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said this at a press briefing Wednesday, speaking about the efforts made by Russia in the direction of the regulation of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, considering the partnership relations, Khovaev will discuss with the parties all the details related to establishing peace and explore possibilities for their implementation in favor of resolving the issue.